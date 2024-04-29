Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 103. Bidding took place August 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stephen Album (1)
