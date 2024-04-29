5 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 103. Bidding took place August 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)