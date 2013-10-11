20 Pfennig 1971. Aluminum. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1971 . Aluminum. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6802 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)