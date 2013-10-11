Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1971. Aluminum. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. Pattern

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1971 Aluminum Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1971 Aluminum Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1971 . Aluminum. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6802 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1971 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search