20 Pfennig 1971. Aluminum. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1971 . Aluminum. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6802 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
