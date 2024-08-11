Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1969. Copper-nickel. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Copper-nickel. Pattern

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1969 Copper-nickel Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1969 Copper-nickel Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

