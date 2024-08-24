Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1990 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
