Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1984 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1984 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1984 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,046,025
  • Mintage PROOF 3,025

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1984 with mark A. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1984 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

