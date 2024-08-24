Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1983 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1983 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1983 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,831,750
  • Mintage PROOF 2,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German brass coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search