Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1981 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1981 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1981 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008,200
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1981 All German coins German brass coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search