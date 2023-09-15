Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1980 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,215,270
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1980 with mark A. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint
