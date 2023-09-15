Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1980 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,215,270

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1980 with mark A. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1980 All German coins German brass coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search