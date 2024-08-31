Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1979 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,050

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

