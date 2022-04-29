Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1973 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1973 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1973 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,524,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1973 with mark A. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Germany 20 Pfennig 1973 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
