Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1969 (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1969 - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Pfennig 1969 - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 167,168,134

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1969 . This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5454 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1969 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1969 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 ₽
Price in auction currency 10 RUB
Germany 20 Pfennig 1969 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

