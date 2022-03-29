Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1969 (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 167,168,134
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1969 . This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5454 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 29, 2022.
