Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 2 Mark 1972 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 2 Mark 1972 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 2 Mark 1972 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 2 Mark 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4468 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1972 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

