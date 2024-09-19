Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 2 Mark 1990 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 2 Mark 1990 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
