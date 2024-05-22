Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,960,942
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6451 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search