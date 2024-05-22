Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 2 Mark 1957 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,960,942

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6451 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1957 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

