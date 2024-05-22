2 Mark 1957 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6451 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)