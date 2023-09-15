Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1979 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,690,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1979 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1979 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

