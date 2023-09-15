Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1979 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,690,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
