10 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

