Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 207,460,678

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search