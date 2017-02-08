Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 207,460,678
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search