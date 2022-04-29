Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1965 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1965 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,312,635

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

