Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,312,635
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1965
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search