10 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)