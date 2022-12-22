Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1963 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1963 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1963 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,063,474

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1963 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1963 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1963 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 10 Pfennig 1963 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1963 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search