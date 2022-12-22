Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1963 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,063,474
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1963
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1963 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
