10 Pfennig 1963 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1963 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

