Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1952 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1952 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1952 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,426,704

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1952 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 49. Bidding took place April 6, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Heritage - April 6, 2017
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 A at auction Heritage - April 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

