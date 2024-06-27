10 Pfennig 1952 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1952 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 49. Bidding took place April 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)