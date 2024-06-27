Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1952 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,426,704
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1952
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1952 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 49. Bidding took place April 6, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
