10 Pfennig 1952 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,497,796
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1952
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1952 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
