Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1952 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1952 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1952 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,497,796

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1952 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

