Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
