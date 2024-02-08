Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

