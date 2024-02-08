10 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

