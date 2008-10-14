Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1975 A. Incuse Error (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,26 g
- Diameter 17,63 mm
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
