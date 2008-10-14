Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1975 A. Incuse Error (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,26 g
  • Diameter 17,63 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction CNG - September 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

