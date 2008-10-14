1 Pfennig 1975 A. Incuse Error (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)