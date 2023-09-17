1 Pfennig 1975 A. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) SP67 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)