Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1975 A. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
