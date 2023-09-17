Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1975 A. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
- Metal Aluminum
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
