Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1983 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,025,050
- Mintage PROOF 2,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1983 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search