1 Pfennig 1981 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1981 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 12, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) Service NGC (1)