Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1981 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1981 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1981 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,461,000
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1981 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1981 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

