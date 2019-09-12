Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1981 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,461,000
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1981 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place September 12, 2019.
