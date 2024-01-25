Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1980 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 153,025,020

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1980 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

