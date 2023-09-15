Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1979 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1979 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,665,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1979 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1979 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1979 A at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

