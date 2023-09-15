Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1979 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,665,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1979 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search