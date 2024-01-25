Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1975 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1975 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 202,752,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search