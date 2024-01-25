Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1975 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 202,752,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
