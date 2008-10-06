Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1973 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,517,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1973 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
