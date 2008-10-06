Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1973 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1973 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1973 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,517,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1973 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1973 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

