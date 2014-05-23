1 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)