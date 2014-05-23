Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,584,510
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1965
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
