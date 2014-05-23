Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1965 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1965 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1965 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,584,510

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1965 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 1 Pfennig 1965 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

