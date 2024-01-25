1 Pfennig 1960 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1960 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)