1 Pfennig 1960 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,807,993
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1960
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1960 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.
