1 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
