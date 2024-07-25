1 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (2)