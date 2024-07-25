Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 E at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search