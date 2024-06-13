Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1949 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1949 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 E at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 E at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 E at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

