1 Pfennig 1949 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1)