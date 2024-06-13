Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4479A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 14, 2008.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
