1 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
