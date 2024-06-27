Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1949 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1949 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

