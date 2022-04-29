Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1978 A. Brass (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 1 Mark 1978 A Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Mark 1978 A Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1978 with mark A. Brass. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,312.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1978 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
945 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1978 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2215 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1978 A at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

