Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1978 A. Brass (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Brass
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1978 with mark A. Brass. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,312.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
945 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2215 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
