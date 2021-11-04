Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1981 A. 13 stars in edge. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: 13 stars in edge. Pattern

Obverse 1 Mark 1981 A 13 stars in edge Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Mark 1981 A 13 stars in edge Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1981 with mark A. 13 stars in edge. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2010.

Germany 1 Mark 1981 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

