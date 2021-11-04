1 Mark 1981 A. 13 stars in edge. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1981 with mark A. 13 stars in edge. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1)