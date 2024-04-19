Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 1 Mark 1972 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 1 Mark 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3406 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2297 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
