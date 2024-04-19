Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 1 Mark 1972 A (Germany, GDR)

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 1 Mark 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1972 A (Pattern) at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3406 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1972 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2297 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1972 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search