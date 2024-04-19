Pattern 1 Mark 1972 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 1 Mark 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)