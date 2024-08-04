Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1989 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Mark 1989 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Mark 1989 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,954
  • Mintage PROOF 2,354

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

