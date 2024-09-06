Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1985 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,140,887
- Mintage PROOF 2,887
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
