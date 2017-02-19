Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1980 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,093,850
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1980 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1947 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place February 18, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search