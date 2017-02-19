Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1980 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Mark 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Mark 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,093,850

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1980 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1947 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place February 18, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1980 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1980 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

