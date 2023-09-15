1 Mark 1979 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1979 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1)