1 Mark 1979 A (Germany, GDR)

Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,028,800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1979 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
