1 Mark 1978 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,824,650
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
