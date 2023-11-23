Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1956 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,108,235
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
