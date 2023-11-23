Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1956 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Mark 1956 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Mark 1956 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,108,235

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1956 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1956 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR

For the sale of 1 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

