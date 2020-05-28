10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3338 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Сondition AU (4)