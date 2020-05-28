Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3338 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1214 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
