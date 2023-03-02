Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa". Heavy weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Heavy weight

Obverse 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" Heavy weight - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" Heavy weight - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,34 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. Heavy weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4971 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search