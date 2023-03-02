10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa". Heavy weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. Heavy weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4971 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)