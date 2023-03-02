Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa". Heavy weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Heavy weight
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. Heavy weight. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4971 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search