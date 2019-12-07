Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1972 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search