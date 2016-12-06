Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne". Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark G. Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search