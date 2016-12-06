Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne". Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" Lichtenrade minting error Lichtenrade minting error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" Lichtenrade minting error Lichtenrade minting error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark G. Lichtenrade minting error. Lichtenrade minting error. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

