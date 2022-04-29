10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)