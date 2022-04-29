Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
