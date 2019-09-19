Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer". Incuse Error (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer" with mark D. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 19, 2019.

Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

