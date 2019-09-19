Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer". Incuse Error (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Incuse Error
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer" with mark D. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 19, 2019.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
