Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin". Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin" with mark J. Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5392 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search