Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin". Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne

Obverse 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" Countermark Papal Visit to Cologne - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" Countermark Papal Visit to Cologne - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin" with mark J. Countermark. Papal Visit to Cologne. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5392 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

